Amazon misses holiday sales forecasts

Online retailer Amazon has narrowly missed sales expectations for the fourth quarter after revenue rose 22% to $43.7bn (£34.9bn).

It had been forecast by analysts to report larger sales of $44.7bn during the busy holiday period of the three months to 31 December 2016.

Net profit rose from $482m in the final quarter of 2015 to $749m.

For the full-year, sales increased 27% to $136bn and income soared from $596m to $2.4bn.

Amazon said last month that the 2016 holiday was its best-ever shopping season, when it shipped 50% more items than the prior year.