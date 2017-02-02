Has threat of increased costs put off diesel drivers?

Almost half of diesel drivers plan to buy another diesel car when they change vehicle, despite concerns over air pollution, a survey suggests.

ComRes interviewed 918 diesel drivers for BBC Radio 5 live Afternoon Edition. Of those who currently drive a diesel car, nearly half (46%) say that they would buy one again. Of those diesel car owners who would not buy one again, roughly half say the reason for this is possible future taxes on high emission cars (52%) or the environmental impact of them (45%).

The government’s plan for tackling the UK’s air pollution crisis has been judged illegally poor twice in court, meaning it is likely to take action against high-polluting vehicles like diesel cars.

The ComRes survey was of 4,088 GB adults (of which 918 are diesel car drivers) online between 25th and 29th January 2017.