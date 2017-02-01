TalkTalk boss Dido Harding steps down

TalkTalk chief executive Dido Harding is to leave the telecoms group in May, the firm has announced.

The firm's current managing director Tristia Harrison has been appointed as her replacement.

It was also announced that Charles Dunstone will become TalkTalk's executive chairman after stepping down as chairman of Dixons Carphone in May.

Ms Harding, who took the helm in October 2010, has led the firm for the past seven years.

She was chief executive in 2015 when hackers attacked the broadband provider's website, stealing confidential customer data.

The firm estimated the cyber-attack, which divulged some users' financial details, cost it up to £35m in one-off costs.