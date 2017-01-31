Under Armour shares dive on weak results

Image copyright Getty Images

Stocks on Wall Street opened lower and shares in sportswear maker Under Armour plunged by a quarter after its sales and profits missed estimates.

The company also forecast revenue for this year below analysts' estimates and said its chief financial officer was standing down for personal reasons.

In the final three months of 2016, revenues rose 12% to $1.31bn, but that was the slowest growth for eight years.

Profits fell to $104.9m from $105.6m a year earlier.

For 2017, the company - which sponsors British tennis star Andy Murray - expects revenues to rise by between 11% and 12% to nearly $5.4bn, but this was below market forecasts of more than $6bn.

Under Armour shares sank 24% to $19.11 on the news.

The Dow Jones fell 92.51 points, or 0.5%, to 19,878.62 in early trading.

The S&P 500 index dropped 8.42 points to 2,272.48, while the Nasdaq fell 23.82 points to 5,589.89.

UPS shares fell 6.75% after the delivery company predicted full-year profits below market expectations, saying its results would be hit by the strength of the dollar.

Shares in Apple slipped 0.5% to $120.97 ahead of the tech giant's latest results, which are due after the market closes.