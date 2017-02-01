UK economy to slow down this year and next, says NIESR

Image copyright AFP Image caption China is forecast to have the world's fastest regional growth rate of 6.4% this year.

The UK economy may slow down in the next couple of years, even while the world economy picks up, says the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

Its latest forecast suggests the UK will grow by 1.7% this year and by 1.9% in 2018, both down from the growth rate of 2% recorded for 2016.

This will mean higher average unemployment of 5.1% this year and 5.4% next, up from the current rate of 4.8%.

Inflation is predicted to rise too.

The NIESR thinks inflation will jump, on the now-standard CPI measure, from an average of 1.2% recorded over the course of 2016, to 3.3% this year then back down to 2.9% in 2018.

Price rises will be stoked, the Institute argues, by the sharp devaluation of the pound after the UK's Brexit vote last June.

"Robust consumer spending growth was behind the economic momentum of 2016," said Simon Kirby, head of macroeconomic modelling and forecasting at NIESR.

"Consumers face significant headwinds this year and next.

"Most notably, the pass-through from the recent depreciation of sterling to consumer prices is expected to erode the purchasing power of households this year and next," he added.

The institute thinks the Bank of England will ignore this "temporary" pick-up in inflation and keep interest rates unchanged at their current historic low point, of just 0.25%, until the middle of 20109.

All this will be against the background of a more robust world economy.

The NIESR forecasts that the world economy will grow at a faster pace in the next couple of years, with the annual growth rate rising from 3% in 2016 to 3.1% this year, and then to 3.5% in 2018.

But it warns that its predictions could be thrown off-kilter by any sudden changes in real economic policy in the US, following President Trump's recent election.

"Our forecast assumes established policies," the NIESR says.

"Potential policy changes in the US and any response in the rest of the world therefore pose significant risks to our projections."