Merkel rejects Trump advisor euro claim

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Merkel said Germany "will not influence the behaviour of the ECB"

The German Chancellor has rejected comments made by a Trump advisor that Germany uses an undervalued euro to exploit trading partners.

Peter Navarro, the head of Mr Trump's National Trade Council, told the Financial Times that the euro is a German currency in disguise.

But Mrs Merkel said Germany "has always called for the European Central Bank to pursue an independent policy".

She added that Germany "will not influence the behaviour of the ECB".

Mr Navarro told the Financial Times that talks over the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the EU and the US were dead.

"A big obstacle to viewing TTIP as a bilateral deal is Germany, which continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the US with an 'implicit Deutsche Mark' that is grossly undervalued," he told the Financial Times.

He added that there was a "structural imbalance" in trade.

'Independent'

Germany's trade surplus powers a large chunk of its economy.

According to official figures from Destatis, in November 2016 Germany exported goods worth 108.5bn euros and imported goods to the value of 85.8bn euros - the highest monthly figures ever calculated both for exports and imports.

In response to Mr Navarro's comments, Mrs Merkel said: ""Germany is a country that has always called for the European Central Bank to pursue an independent policy, just as the Bundesbank did that before the euro existed."

"Because of that we will not influence the behaviour of the ECB. And as a result, I cannot and do not want to change the situation as it is," she added.

Image copyright University of California, Irvine Image caption Mr Navarro is also an economics professor at the University of California, Irvine

Mr Trump has made trade one of the central planks of a proposed radical overhaul of the way the US interacts with the rest of the world.

He has outlined a number of protectionist trade policies with the stated intention of creating more US jobs, including threatening to scrap a number of existing free trade agreements.

He has suggested withdrawing the US from the World Trade Organization, and in his first week on the job scrapped the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

China has also been singled out, and Mr Navarro has been a fierce critic of China.