UK shares edge higher in early trade

The FTSE 100 opened higher, recovering some of the ground lost in the previous trading session.

Most major global stock markets fell on Monday after President Donald Trump's decision to impose a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

In early trade, the UK's benchmark share index was up 19.05 points, or 0.3%, at 7,137.53.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Ocado jumped 6% after the online grocer reported a rise in full-year profits.

The company reported a 21.8% increase in pre-tax profits to £14.5m for the year to 27 November.

Also in the FTSE 250, Britvic shares were up nearly 4% after the soft drinks company reported a 4.3% rise in first-quarter revenues.

But shares in betting firms were under pressure after MPs published a report on fixed-odd betting terminals.

The MPs are recommending that the maximum stake for gambling on the electronic terminals in a bookmakers shop is cut to just £2, from the current limit of £100.

Shares in Ladbrokes Coral Group fell 1.8% while William Hill dropped 1.5%.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2500, but slipped slightly against the euro to 1.1676 euros.