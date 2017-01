Image copyright Getty Images

Eurozone inflation hit a near four-year high in January following an increase in energy prices.

Inflation in the 19-country bloc jumped to 1.8% last month from 1.1% the month before.

Data from Eurostat also showed that the eurozone's unemployment rate fell to 9.6% in December, the lowest rate since May 2009.

Eurozone GDP growth edged up to 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from 0.4% in the previous quarter.