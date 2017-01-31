Ocado profits rise after 'robust trading'

Image copyright Ocado

Online grocer Ocado has announced a rise in annual profits, but a long-awaited overseas deal has not yet materialised.

The company reported a 21.8% increase in pre-tax profits to £14.5m for the year to 27 November.

Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner said it had achieved "robust trading" in a challenging environment.

However, the average order size fell 2.7% to £108.10 against the backdrop of continuing supermarket price wars.

The rise of German competitors Aldi and Lidl has shaken up the sector, putting pressure on the big four supermarkets, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.

Annual revenues rose 14.8% to £1.27bn, and Ocado said its customer base had grown by almost 14% to 580,000.

However, Ocado said it was still in continued talks with several international retailers in regards to a partnership using the Ocado Smart Platform.

When it released its full-year results in February last year, Ocado said it was in "advanced discussions with multiple potential international partners" for the platform, adding it expected to sign "multiple deals" in the medium term.

Analysts believe agreements with retailers in the US and western Europe are important in driving Ocado's share price.

On the home front, Morrisons agreed in August to expand its home delivery service nationwide in a new deal with Ocado.

The two businesses agreed to work together in 2013 allowing Morrisons to offer an online service.

Ocado said it had "provided the capability and execution for strong growth" in regard to its partnership with Morrisons.