The woman using technology to prove where food comes from

The British company Provenance says it is lighting a fire under the retail world.

The company has developed an app that allows retailers and customers to see where a product comes from - from origin to point of sale.

"Behind every product is a complex chain of people and places, and that's a really important part of why people buy things," founder Jessie Baker explains.

"Provenance is all about making that information transparent to shoppers, but also to businesses, all along the supply chain."