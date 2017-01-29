My Shop: Shopkeeper by day, rocker by night

Jon Sharky worked in the music departments of high street chains for just over a decade, but always dreamed of owning his own shop.

A rock frontman by night in Liverpool's vibrant music scene, he saved up money to start his own business.

He has a tiny shop in Liverpool's Quiggins mall for independent shops, but hopes to expand his operations.

Video journalist Dougal Shaw went to meet him.

This video is part of a series from the BBC Business Unit called My Shop. The series focuses on distinctive, independent shops and is filmed on a smartphone. To suggest a shop email us. For the latest updates about the series follow video journalist Dougal Shaw on Twitter or Facebook.