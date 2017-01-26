Drinks giant Diageo bolsters FTSE 100

Image copyright AFP

The UK stock market edged higher, with drinks giant Diageo leading the way after its sales growth beat forecasts.

Shortly after trading began, the benchmark FTSE 100 share index was up 6.66 points at 7,171.09.

Diageo shares rose more than 4% after the company - whose brands include Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka - reported a 4.4% rise in sales for the half-year to 31 December.

The company said it had been helped by an improved performance from its US spirits business.

Whitbread shares were the biggest fallers on the index, down nearly 6% after the company reported disappointing trading at the London branches of its Premier Inn hotels business.

A key revenue measure for the London hotels fell by 6% in the three months to 1 December.

The results overshadowed better figures from its Costa Coffee chain, where like-for-like sales grew by 4.3%.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.15% against the dollar to $1.2652 and was 0.3% higher against the euro at 1.1783 euros.