FTSE 100 rises as miners surge

Mining stocks bolstered the FTSE 100 in early Wednesday trading after a positive trading statement from BHP Billiton lifted the entire sector.

BHP shares added 2.5% after the firm said it had reached record iron ore output in the second half of 2016.

Other mining stocks also gained, with Glencore up 2%, while Anglo American and Rio Tinto both rose about 1.8%.

Overall, the benchmark FTSE 100 share index was up 31.76 points or 0.44% at 7,182.10.

Sterling was little moved, at $1.2522 against the dollar and 1.1670 against the euro.