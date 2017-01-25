Sales and profits slip at Boeing

Image copyright Getty Images

Sales and profits slipped at Boeing last year, driven largely by lower deliveries of its military aircraft.

The world's number one aeroplane manufacturer made sales of $94.6bn, down 2%, and net earnings of $4.9bn, 5% lower.

It said revenues were likely to slip further in 2017, to between $90.5bn and $92.5bn.

But the US company also expects to deliver more commercial aircraft and to improve its profitability.

"Looking forward, our team is intent on accelerating productivity and programme execution," said chairman and chief executive Dennis Muilenburg.

In the period the firm made 748 commercial aircraft deliveries, down from 762 in 2015, claiming to have led the market for "the fifth consecutive year".

But it delivered fewer military planes - in particular of its new CH-47 Chinook helicopter and its F/A-18 fighter planes - and sales in the division were down 7%.