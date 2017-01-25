Santander UK profits slip on weak pound

Image copyright Getty Images

Santander has warned of a challenging year ahead in the UK after its profits in 2016 dived following the EU referendum.

Earnings in Britain fell by almost 15%, largely because of the weakening of the pound against the euro following the Brexit vote in June.

The introduction of an 8% bank corporation tax surcharge also hit UK earnings, it said.

However, its global profits rose by 4% after a strong performance in Brazil.