HSBC to close 62 more branches this year
- 24 January 2017
- From the section Business
HSBC will close a further 62 bank branches in the UK in 2017, pointing to the growth of mobile and internet banking.
The bank was singled out in a survey by consumer group Which? in December as having closed the most branches in 2015 and 2016.
HSBC said the plans brought its "branch restructuring programme" to an end.
The move is expected to lead to 180 redundancies, although it hopes to redeploy staff.
"Fewer people are using branches. More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels - an increase from 80% last year," said Francesca McDonagh, HSBC's head of retail banking.
"The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.
"We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front-line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers' needs."
The Which? research, published in December, found that HSBC had closed more than a quarter of its UK branches over the last two years, as part of 1,000 bank closures in total.
HSBC said it closed 223 branches last year. There were already plans to shut 55 this year, with the extra 62 now added.
Some of those earmarked for closure will shut in the summer, but some will stay open until the end of the year.
The 62 latest branches to close are:
Alfreton
Horncastle
Alnwick
Keswick
Ammanford
Kidlington
Balsall Common
Kirkbymoorside
Bedworth
Knighton
Blackpool, Birley Street
Leyburn
Bletchley
Llanrwst
Brigg
Ludlow
Bristol College Green
Maesteg
Brompton Road
Manchester University
Cardiff, Churchill Way
Marlborough
Carlisle, Kingstown Road
Midsomer Norton
Carterton
Narberth
Castle Bromwich
Newquay
Castle Donington
Redruth
Chase Terrace
Rickmansworth
Chesham
Shaftesbury Avenue
Chipping Norton
Stokesley
Cobham
Swinton
Consett
Syston
Cosham
Team Valley
Easingwold
Thorne
Ferndown
Totton
Finchley Church End
Warminster
Fishguard
Warwick
Gerrards Cross
Wath Upon Dearne
Haslemere
Wembley Park
Hedon
West Byfleet
Hemsworth
Willenhall
Holyhead
Wood Green
Holywell
Worle