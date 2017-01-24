HSBC to close 62 more branches this year

Image copyright Getty Images

HSBC will close a further 62 bank branches in the UK in 2017, pointing to the growth of mobile and internet banking.

The bank was singled out in a survey by consumer group Which? in December as having closed the most branches in 2015 and 2016.

HSBC said the plans brought its "branch restructuring programme" to an end.

The move is expected to lead to 180 redundancies, although it hopes to redeploy staff.

"Fewer people are using branches. More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels - an increase from 80% last year," said Francesca McDonagh, HSBC's head of retail banking.

"The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

"We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front-line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers' needs."

The Which? research, published in December, found that HSBC had closed more than a quarter of its UK branches over the last two years, as part of 1,000 bank closures in total.

HSBC said it closed 223 branches last year. There were already plans to shut 55 this year, with the extra 62 now added.

Some of those earmarked for closure will shut in the summer, but some will stay open until the end of the year.

The 62 latest branches to close are:

Alfreton

Horncastle

Alnwick

Keswick

Ammanford

Kidlington

Balsall Common

Kirkbymoorside

Bedworth

Knighton

Blackpool, Birley Street

Leyburn

Bletchley

Llanrwst

Brigg

Ludlow

Bristol College Green

Maesteg

Brompton Road

Manchester University

Cardiff, Churchill Way

Marlborough

Carlisle, Kingstown Road

Midsomer Norton

Carterton

Narberth

Castle Bromwich

Newquay

Castle Donington

Redruth

Chase Terrace

Rickmansworth

Chesham

Shaftesbury Avenue

Chipping Norton

Stokesley

Cobham

Swinton

Consett

Syston

Cosham

Team Valley

Easingwold

Thorne

Ferndown

Totton

Finchley Church End

Warminster

Fishguard

Warwick

Gerrards Cross

Wath Upon Dearne

Haslemere

Wembley Park

Hedon

West Byfleet

Hemsworth

Willenhall

Holyhead

Wood Green

Holywell

Worle