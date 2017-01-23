McDonald's drags down Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

(Open): US stocks were mixed in early Monday trading, with McDonald's leading the Dow Jones index lower.

The fast-food chain's shares shed 1.6% after it issued results showing that its global sales were up, but US sales were lower.

Overall, the Dow Jones fell 13.32 points to 19813.93, while the broader S&P 500 was down 1.62 points at 2,269.69.

However, the tech-focused Nasdaq index headed 5.51 points higher to 5,560.85.

In general, shares suffered as investors snapped up safe-haven assets such as gold and US Treasuries, following President Donald Trump's inauguration speech in which he expressed protectionist sentiments.