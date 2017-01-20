Osborne to join investment giant BlackRock as adviser

Image copyright AFP

Former chancellor George Osborne is to join the world's largest fund manager, BlackRock, as an adviser.

Mr Osborne, who starts the role on 1 February, said: "BlackRock wants better outcomes for pensioners and savers - and I want to help them deliver that.

"It's a chance for me to work part-time with one of the world's most respected firms and a major employer in Britain."

Mr Osborne will remain an MP, but will not be allowed to lobby the UK government.

He joins his former chief of staff, Rupert Harrison, who is a senior strategist for the US investment firm.

"George has a unique and invaluable perspective on the issues that are shaping our world today," said Laurence D. Fink, chairman and chief executive of BlackRock.

Mr Osborne, who campaigned to keep the UK in the European Union, was sacked from the government after Theresa May became prime minister following the Brexit vote.

In November, he defended earning £320,000 in speaking fees in a single month after leaving government.

Analysis: Joe Lynam, BBC business correspondent

BlackRock manages more than £4 trillion ($5trillion) worth of investments and pension funds worldwide and is often consulted by governments.

Mr Osborne will advise senior BlackRock executives on macroeconomic policy, providing - what the company says is - perspectives on European politics and policy.

He will not be stepping down as an MP though, and will have to declare this new role publicly.