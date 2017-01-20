BT announces price hikes for broadband, landline and sport

Image copyright PA

BT has announced prices rises for its broadband and landline services, while television customers will start having to pay for BT Sport.

Broadband charges will typically rise by between 5% and 6% from 2 April, the company said.

From August BT TV subscribers will pay £3.50 a month for BT Sport, which has been free for broadband customers.

Landline customers will see phone plans increase, and the cost of calls will go up by 1p a minute.

Rivals Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk have all announced price increases within the last year.

BT said phone rental would be frozen at £18.99, while the cost of a subscription to BT TV will also remain the same.

The company also promised to compensate customers automatically if it fails to deliver on one of its service promises. The details will be published at a future date.

Under Ofcom rules, any customer who is unhappy with the price changes on their contract has 30 days to opt out, once they have been informed of the changes by BT.

The company has been battling with Sky over the rights to sporting events.

The two broadcasters spent more than £5bn between them to acquire the rights to Premier League matches.

BT has also paid a reported £80m to show the 2017-18 Ashes cricket series.