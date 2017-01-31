Nigeria's plans to stop importing rice

Rice is in high demand in Nigeria. It is the basis of the popular national dish jollof and a staple food across the country.

During the grain market crisis eight years ago, Nigeria experienced shortages in rice that made the country rethink questions about its food security and ability to supply the local market with basic foods. And that is why President Buhari has made rice farming a priority over the next two years.

The BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe visited a rice farm in Nasarawa state in central Nigeria, to find out more for Africa Business Report.