FTSE 100 dips as Royal Mail falls further

Image copyright AFP

London's stock market opened lower, with shares in Royal Mail continuing to lose ground.

Royal Mail shares had fallen nearly 6% on Thursday as investors reacted to news of a further decline in the number of letters being delivered.

Shares in the company fell again in early trade, down more than 3% at 409p.

That made Royal Mail the biggest faller on the FTSE 100, with the benchmark share index down 11.98 points at 7,196.46.

In the FTSE 250, shares in chemicals maker Synthomer jumped 14% after it raised its profit forecast for 2016, saying it expects to report pre-tax profits of about £120m.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2356 and also edged up 0.1% against the euro to 1.1579 euros.