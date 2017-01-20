UK retail sales fall sharply in December

Image copyright Getty Images

Retail sales in December dropped 1.9% from the previous month, according to official figures.

All main retail sectors declined month-on-month, with the heaviest falls coming at non-food stores, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It was the biggest monthly fall for more than four and a half years.

The Black Friday discount shopping day had made it "even harder for retailers to keep shoppers spending during December", analysts at Lloyds said.

Retailers had a "disastrous December", said another analyst, Alan Clarke of Scotiabank. Analysts had predicted a 0.1% monthly fall.

However, compared with a year ago, retail sales were up 4.3% in December.

"There were some notably strong figures from smaller retailers, in particular butchers, who reported a significant boost in sales in the run up to Christmas," said Kate Davies, ONS senior statistician.

Shoppers also bought more online, spending about £1bn a week, which was 21.3% higher than in December 2015.