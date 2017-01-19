May's 'positive discussions' with banks

Prime Minister Theresa May has had "positive discussions" with big banks about how they might be encouraged to stay in the the City of London.

They talked about what had attracted them to London and "how we can continue to build on that for the future," Mrs May told the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed, in Davos.

Her remarks came as several big banks said they may move jobs out of London.

Both HSBC and UBS have said they could relocate about 1,000 staff.

Mrs May was asked if she was disappointed that it was becoming clear that there was a price to Brexit.

"I want to negotiate a free trade agreement with the European Union which will give us the maximum access, the right deal for Britain, maximum access to the single European market for trading with and operating within that market for both goods and services," she said.

"I think that's not just in the interests of the UK, I think that's in the interests of the European Union as well," she added.

Earlier, Mrs May told leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the UK will be a "world leader" on trade.

But the prime minister also warned that inequality blamed on globalisation was aiding the "politics of division".

Her speech to business leaders and politicians in Switzerland came after EU leaders said a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK would be "difficult".

The prime minister promised that the UK after Brexit would take on a "leadership role as the strongest and most forceful advocate for free markets and free trade anywhere in the world".

She argued for reforms so the global economy created wealth for all, rather than a "privileged few", and "centre-ground mainstream politics" could "work for everyone".