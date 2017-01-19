Co-op ordered to make car insurance quotes clearer

Image copyright Getty Images

The Co-op has been ordered to provide clearer insurance quotations, after it failed to tell motorists about separate charges for no claims bonuses.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had ordered all insurance companies to split out the extra charges for the additional protection.

But the Co-op was the only firm which missed a deadline to do so, in August last year.

As a result around 120,000 customers received quotations that were unclear.

From 1 February, the Co-op will provide two separate quotations - one with no claims bonus protection, and one without.

"It is very disappointing that a major company such as Co-op Insurance has taken so long to provide this vital information to its customers," said Adam Land, senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA.

"Before the order came into force, the price and benefits of NCB [no claims bonus] protection were often unclear to drivers.

"We expect the Co-op to fully comply with the terms of our directions immediately, so that motorists can search more easily for the best deal for them, and decide whether or not they want this optional cover."

The Co-op said most of its quotations do now provide separate details of no claims bonus charges.

"For 90% of our new business customers we are already fully compliant with this order," a spokesperson said.

"We are part way through a major transformation programme, which when complete will allow us to be fully compliant and enable us to provide best in class service to our members."