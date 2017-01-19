FTSE falls as Royal Mail shares are hit

Image copyright Getty Images

London's stock market opened lower, with shares in Royal Mail falling sharply after it delivered a disappointing trading update.

Shares in the company dropped 4.3% to 430.10p after it reported a fall in the number of letters delivered.

In the nine months to 25 December, the volume of letters delivered fell 6% while letter revenues were down 5%.

"We are seeing the impact of overall business uncertainty in the UK on letter volumes," it said.

Royal Mail added that this had been seen "in particular" in advertising and business letters.

However, its parcels business saw revenues rise by 3% with the number of parcels delivered 2% higher.

Royal Mail was the biggest faller in the FTSE 100, with the UK's benchmark share index down 15.08 points at 7,232.53 in early trade.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Moneysupermarket.com jumped 9% after it said full-year results were set to beat expectations, with operating profits up 8%.

Halfords was another company benefiting from an upbeat trading update. Its shares rose 7% after the car parts and bike retailer reported a "strong sales performance" for the crucial Christmas period, with like-for-like sales up 5.9% during the three months to 15 January.

However, the news from Pets at Home was not so encouraging. Its shares fell more than 8% after it reported "subdued trading" at its merchandise division, with like-for-like sales at the unit down 0.5%.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2318 and was 0.2% higher against the euro at 1.1555 euros.