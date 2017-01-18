Nafta renegotiation 'is trade priority' says Ross

Image copyright EPA

The Trump administration's top trade priority is to renegotiate the Nafta trade deal with Canada and Mexico, according to commerce secretary nominee Wilbur Ross.

He was speaking to US senators at a confirmation hearing on his nomination.

Mr Ross said China was the "most protectionist" country among large economies.

But "Nafta is logically is the first thing for us to deal with," he said.

During the recent US presidential election campaign, the President-elect, Donald Trump, bitterly criticised both Nafta and trade deals with China.

Mr Trump said both were responsible for the erosion of millions of US manufacturing jobs.

He said he would renegotiate Nafta to make it more favourable to the US companies or withdraw from the 23-year-old pact.

Mr Ross told the Senate committee: "I am not anti-trade. I am pro-trade."

He added: "But I am pro-sensible trade, not trade that is to the disadvantage of the American worker and to the American manufacturing community."

And he suggested that counties that "violated" US standards for free trade should be "severely punished."