Business headache over Trump Tower security

A New York City councillor, whose district contains Trump Tower as well as hundreds of other businesses, says the cost of increased security around Trump Tower to the city is unsustainable.

Some businesses in the area, including the jewellery firm Tiffany & Co, have said the extra security measures put in place since Donald Trump was elected have restricted access to their premises and damaged sales.

"It continues to be a real challenge and we don't know exactly what the President-Elect intends to do and where he intends to spend his time," said Dan Garodnick, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live.