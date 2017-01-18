City banks warn of Brexit job moves

Image copyright Reuters Image caption HSBC's Stuart Gulliver says some banks will have to make pretty quick decisions.

Two of the largest investment banks in the City of London have said that some staff will definitely have to move abroad when the UK leaves the EU.

HSBC's chief executive, Stuart Gulliver said he was preparing to move 1,000 staff from London to Paris.

And Swiss bank UBS, which employs about 5,000 staff in London, said some would definitely move, to Frankfurt or Spain.

The comments to Bloomberg Television underline that many thousands of banking jobs may go abroad post-Brexit.

UK citizens voted in a referendum last June that the country should leave the European Union.

Since then, there has been widespread speculation that many financial jobs based in London might migrate to cities in the rest of Europe, such as Dublin, Paris or Frankfurt, so that the banks concerned could continue to offer their services to EU clients.

Quick decision

Mr Gulliver said his bank was in no rush, but added: "Specifically what will happen is those activities covered specifically by European financial regulation will need to move, looking at our own numbers - that's about 20% of the revenue," he told Bloomberg Television, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

But he added: "I don't see the foreign exchange market moving, the investment grade bond market moving, the equity market moving and the high-yield bond market moving."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti says some jobs will move whatever Brexit deal is done.

HSBC has already said that post-Brexit it would keep its global headquarters in London and its UK headquarters in Birmingham.

And Mr Gulliver explained that HSBC was helped by the fact that it already had a bank established within the EU as it had bought Credit Commercial de France in 2002.

But he said the position for other banks was different.

"Some of our other fellow bankers have to make decisions pretty quickly now - given that the UK said it will come out of the single market - about applying for banking licenses in some of the EU countries. We don't have to do that," he said.

'Anticipating the worst'

Meanwhile, UBS's Mr Ermotti said he would have a better idea towards the end of 2017 about how many jobs at his bank will need to move out of London.

But one of his senior executives, Andrea Orcel, also speaking at Davos, said: "With Brexit we will have to [move] and the question is how many.

"That will very much depend on the agreement that the UK will reach with the EU - but we will definitely have to go."

Mr Orcel added that his bank was "anticipating the worst".

He explained that if the UK and the EU did not reach any sort of transition deal about Brexit, then some of his staff in London would have to be moved as soon as the UK government invoked Article 50, the legal procedure to leave the EU.