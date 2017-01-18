EE mobile firm fined £2.7m for overcharging customers

Mobile operator EE has been fined £2.7m by the telecoms regulator, Ofcom, for overcharging tens of thousands of customers.

The watchdog found that the UK's biggest mobile network broke a billing rule on two occasions.

Users who called its '150' customer services number while roaming within the EU were incorrectly charged as if they had called the US.

That meant customers were charged £1.20 a minute, rather than 19p.

As a result, more than 32,145 customers were overcharged a total of £245,000.

Despite calls or texts to the '150' number from within the EU becoming free from 18 November 2015, EE continued to bill more than 7,600 customers until 11 January 2016 who were overcharged £2,203.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's consumer group director, said: "EE didn't take enough care to ensure that its customers were billed accurately. This ended up costing customers thousands of pounds, which is completely unacceptable.

"We monitor how phone companies bill their customers, and will not tolerate careless mistakes. Any company that breaks Ofcom's rules should expect similar consequences."