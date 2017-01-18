Goldman and Citigroup profits fail to cheer Wall Street

Image copyright Reuters

US share indexes opened slightly lower on Wednesday despite strong results from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

Discount retailer Target saw its shares fall about 5% after it reported a decline in sales over Christmas and warned that future profits would be lower than expected.

The key Dow Jones index was 32 points or 0.16% lower at 19,795 shortly after the market opened.

The dollar recovered some ground after it fell on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in profits to $2.15bn, but its share price slid by a small margin morning trading.

Citigroup also benefited from what is being termed the "Trump rally" - a boost to business and growth expectations because the future president is expected to increase spending on infrastructure and lighten regulation for banks.

Citigroup shares were also about half a percent lower. But bank shares are already trading significantly higher since November's election.

Retailers Macy's and Kohl's also saw their share prices slide as they warned of a worse than expected outlook.

The broader S&P 500 was flat at 2269.

The Nasdaq was marginally higher mid-morning, up 0.25% at 5552.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to give a speech later which investors will examine for any indication over her stance on the need for further interest rate rises, once Mr Trump takes office.