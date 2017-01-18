Premier Foods predicts lower profits

Image copyright Premier Foods

Premier Foods, owner of the Mr Kipling, Batchelors and Bisto brands, has said it expects profits to be sharply lower this year because of higher costs.

The UK food manufacturer said its profits would be 10% lower in the year to the end of March.

The weaker pound has made ingredients such as sugar, cocoa and palm oil more expensive.

And the company said shoppers were shunning branded products in favour of cheaper non-branded products.

The company's shares were down more than 15% in early Wednesday trading.

"Recovery of significant input cost inflation in certain areas is taking longer than originally foreseen," said Chief Executive Officer Gavin Darby,

The group is about to commence a three-year cost reduction which aims to make savings of £10m by next year.