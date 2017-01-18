Inside Davos summit’s Arctic basecamp

Hotel rooms are hard to come by during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and even the most basic forms of accommodation can cost hundreds of pounds a night.

But one delegation at the meeting in Switzerland is braving the Alpine temperatures and sleeping in tents - and not just because its cheaper.

A replica of an Arctic basecamp has been set up by a group of leading scientists, as a call to action to global leaders attending the WEF summit.

Video journalist: Joe Miller.