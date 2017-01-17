Trump 'to tear up trade rulebook', says adviser Scaramucci

Financier Anthony Scaramucci, an adviser to Donald Trump, has been speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said President-elect Trump is likely to tear up the old rulebook of how trade deals are done and although he wants a strong relationship with countries like China, is seeking changes to what he called "asymmetrical deals" that have been struck in recent decades.

The BBC's Joe Miller caught up with Mr Scaramucci and asked him to explain Mr Trump's stance.