House price inflation picking up again, ONS says

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rutland saw the fastest rise in prices, according to the ONS

House price inflation picked up to 6.7% in the year to the end of November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In October, the figure had fallen to 6.4%, having previously peaked at 9.3% in June.

The average price of a UK home in November was £218,000, according to the ONS and Land Registry data.

The ONS said the figures, which include cash sales, continued the "strong growth seen since the end of 2013".

The local authority which saw the sharpest increase was Rutland, England's smallest county by population size, where prices rose by 20.7% over the 12 months.

By contrast the biggest drop in prices - a fall of 7.8% - was seen in both Aberdeen and Inverclyde, to the west of Glasgow.

