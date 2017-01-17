Pound recovers ahead of May Brexit speech

Image copyright Getty Images

After falling sharply on Monday the pound recovered in early trade as markets waited for Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit.

Sterling had fallen below $1.20 against the dollar on Monday on worries over a so-called "hard Brexit", but had recovered to $1.2127 on Tuesday.

However, Neil Wilson at ETX Capital said the move was more down to dollar weakness than pound strength.

The FTSE 100 share index was down 28.12 points at 7,299.01.

Shares in Rolls-Royce rose 5.7% to 703p after the engineering firm agreed to pay £671m to settle bribery and corruption cases with UK and US authorities.

British American Tobacco (BAT) shares edged up 0.3% to £47.78 after the company said it had agreed a deal to take control of US rival Reynolds,

The $49.4bn (£40bn) deal will see BAT buy the 57.8% stake in Reynolds that it does not already own.

Bakery chain Greggs saw its shares rise 3.8% to £10.39 after it said full-year profits were set to beat expectations following "strong" Christmas sales.

Like-for-like sales grew 6.4% in the final three months of the year, and were up 4.2% in the year as a whole.