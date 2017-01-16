Carney: Rates could rise or fall

Image copyright Reuters

The next move in UK interest rates could be up or down, Bank of England governor Mark Carney has again warned.

At present, UK households appeared to be "entirely looking through Brexit-related uncertainties", he said in a speech at the London School of Economics.

However, the country was "entering a period of somewhat higher consumer price inflation", he added.

As a result, monetary policy could respond "in either direction".

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is required to achieve price stability, defined by the government as an annual inflation rate of 2%.

Higher inflation in the near future would help to moderate possible increases in unemployment, Mr Carney said.

'Trade-off'

The people of the UK had chosen price stability as the main objective for monetary policy, but they also valued stable growth, incomes and jobs, the governor said.

"In exceptional circumstances, trade-off between real stability and inflation can arise that monetary policy is required to balance," he added.

"This is now the case given the decision of the people of the United Kingdom to leave the EU."

Economic forecasters have predicted that inflation could rise above the 2% target as a result of the pound's weakness since the Brexit vote in June last year.

Sterling fell 1% against most major currencies on Monday as markets anticipated that Prime Minister Theresa May would use a major speech on Tuesday to advocate a so-called "hard Brexit" in which the UK would leave the EU's single market and customs union.

"Monetary policy can respond, in either direction, to changes in the economic outlook as they unfold to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target," Mr Carney said.

Inflation target

The bank's remit recognised that bringing inflation back to target too rapidly could cause undesirable "volatility in output and employment", he added.

However, he warned: "There are limits to the extent to which above-target inflation can be tolerated."

Mr Carney said that following the decision to leave the EU, the UK would "redefine its openness to the movement of goods, services, people and capital".

"Over the next few years, the magnitude of the effects of this adjustment on the economy's supply potential, domestic demand and the value of sterling will be somewhat uncertain, and this process will have a significant bearing on inflation," he said.

But he pledged: "Whatever transpires, the MPC will manage monetary policy to achieve the inflation target in a sustainable manner."