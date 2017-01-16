Rolls-Royce in £671m bribery settlement

Image copyright Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce said it has agreed to pay £671m to settle bribery and corruption cases with UK and US regulators.

The aerospace firm will pay £497m to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which opened an investigation in 2012 into claims of wrongdoing overseas.

At the time, the SFO asked the firm for information about possible bribery in China and Indonesia.

Rolls-Royce said it has also agreed to pay $170m (£152m) to the US Department of Justice.

A further settlement will see it pay $26m (£22m) to Brazilian regulators, it added.