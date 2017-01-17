My Shop: Kristin Baybars' toy shop in London

Kristin Baybars has been making and selling toys for the past four decades from her self-named shop in Gospel Oak, London.

Money has never been her motive but with more people shopping online, times are getting harder - and a housing development next door is adding to her woes.

Video journalist Dougal Shaw went to visit her to find out what she makes of modern toys.

This video is part of a series from the BBC Business Unit called My Shop. The series focuses on distinctive, independent shops and is filmed on a smartphone. To suggest a shop email us. For the latest updates about the series follow video journalist Dougal Shaw on Twitter or Facebook.