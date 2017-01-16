IMF raises UK's economic outlook

Image copyright Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for the UK's economic growth this year, following a better than expected economic performance since the Brexit vote.

The IMF says it now expects the UK to grow by 1.5% this year, compared with the 1.1% it was previously forecasting.

Its prediction that the global economy will grow by 3.4% in 2016, and 3.6% in 2018 is unchanged.

But the possibility of more trade barriers could undermine the forecasts.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF said: "Preliminary third-quarter growth figures were somewhat stronger than previously forecast in some economies, such as Spain and the United Kingdom, where domestic demand held up better than expected in the aftermath of the Brexit vote."

It added: "There is a wide dispersion of possible outcomes around the projections, given uncertainty surrounding the policy stance of the incoming US administration and its global ramifications."

Trump policies

In producing this forecast, the IMF's economists have made some assumptions about the policies Donald Trump's administration will pursue, and they expect tax cuts and spending to boost the US economy.

The IMF now expects the US economy to grow by 2.3% this year, up from a previous estimate of 2.2%, while the forecast for 2018 has been raised to 2.5% from 2.1%.

In a statement, IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld cited Donald Trump's proposed tax cut and spending plans as an upside for growth.

However, he added there was "a wider than usual range of upside and downside risks to this forecast".

China's economic slowdown is predicted to continue, although the IMF now thinks it will be less pronounced this year than it previously expected.

Whereas previously it was forecasting China's economic growth this year would be 6.2%, now it thinks it will be 6.5% on expectations of continued policy stimulus.

The IMF thinks the decline in Russia and Brazil will probably end though neither country is expected to experience strong growth.

At the same time, it downgraded India's growth forecast by 0.4% to 7.2% as consumption in the country slows due to the government's recent demonetisation drive.