S Korea corruption: Court to decide on Samsung chief arrest

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lee Jae-yong has been running the Samsung group since his father became seriously ill

South Korea's special prosecutor is due to decide whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong.

Mr Lee is a suspect in a corruption scandal surrounding South Korea's impeached President Park Geung-hye.

He was questioned for more than 20 hours at the prosecutor's office in Seoul last week.

Samsung is accused of giving donations to non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Ms Park, in exchange for government favours.

The donations were allegedly made in exchange for political support of a controversial merger.

Mr Lee, also known as Jay Y Lee, is currently vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics. Since his father, Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack in 2014, he is considered de facto boss of the entire Samsung Group conglomerate.

Lee Jae-yong Samsung's heir apparent - Grandson of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul, son of current chairman Lee Kun-hee.

- Aged 48, he's spent his entire career in the company and is vice chairman of Samsung Electronics.

- Last year was nominated to join the board of Samsung Electronics - an appointment confirmed on 27 October.

- Widely expected to take overall control of Samsung once his 74-year-old father steps down.

- Critics say his position on the board is due to his birth, not his business experience. Getty Images

The decision on whether to formally arrest Mr Lee had been delayed over the weekend.

Shares of key companies appeared unaffected on Monday. Samsung Electronics was up by 0.6% at the start of the trading session.

Samsung C&T shares were unchanged. That is the parent company which engages in overseas sales operations.

In the broader market the Kospi index in Seoul was up by 0.1%.