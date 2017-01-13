US charges former Takata executives over airbag scandal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 100 million airbags made by Takata have been recalled globally

Three former executives of Japanese car parts maker Takata have been charged in the US for their part in an exploding airbags scandal.

The charges for conspiracy and wire fraud were released shortly before the Justice Department was due to announce a large fine against the firm.

The charges were filed against Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi.

All three were long-serving executives at Takata until 2015.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for the three executives, although a spokeswoman for the US Attorney's Office in Detroit said it was unclear where the defendants were. They do not have a date to appear in court.

The airbag maker is expected to pay up to $1bn (£822m) to the Justice Department and admit to failings over faulty airbags, which have been linked to at least a dozen deaths and more than 100 injuries.

Most major carmakers have been affected by the fault, with about 100 million Takata airbags recalled globally.

Earlier on Friday Takata shares closed almost 17% higher in Tokyo on reports of the settlement with US regulators.

The company has acknowledged some of its airbag inflators exploded with too much force and sprayed metal shrapnel into cars.

It has not disclosed the total cost of the global recall, but reports have suggested it is working on a restructuring deal and potential bankruptcy protection.