Zambian goat farmers see surge in demand

Goat farming in Zambia is set to grow in importance with huge demand from Saudi Arabia, which has said it now wants to import one million Zambian goats a year.

But at the moment Zambia only has about four million goats - and that's not enough to meet the new demand. All of this is good news for farmers looking to expand their herds, but might push prices beyond the reach of locals, as the BBC's Kennedy Gondwe reports.

