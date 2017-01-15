'I want 350 million people to use my site'

2:12
9 December 2016
15 January 2017 Last updated at 10:36 GMT
If you’re trying to find the right job or you’re a business trying to find the perfect employee it’s a challenge wherever you are in the world.
Churchill Nanje learned this the hard way after struggling to find people who were the right fit for his tech company.
So the Cameroonian entrepreneur set up the job site Njorku as a possible solution. The website covers nine African countries and growing fast.
Watch more videos from Africa Business Report.