Houses at number 13 'are £9,000 cheaper', says Zoopla

Image copyright Thinkstock

Property buyers willing to live at "unlucky" number 13 may be encouraged by paying £9,000 less than the cost of the average home, a website suggests.

Search portal Zoopla has calculated that homes with this number are typically £8,974 cheaper than the average UK property.

Its survey, released on Friday the 13th, found that nearly a third of owners asked would be less likely to buy number 13.

Number one is generally the priciest.

Number 100 tends to be the next most expensive property.

Lawrence Hall, spokesman for Zoopla, said: "While superstitions might weigh heavily on the minds of some, in a year with not one but two Friday 13ths - the second of which will be in October - there could be a real opportunity for those not suffering from triskaidekaphobia to secure a property bargain."

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they would not exchange or complete on, or even move into, a property on Friday the 13th.