FTSE 100 heads towards another record

London's main share index opened higher as the FTSE 100's recent record-breaking run showed no sign of ending.

The index opened up 28.90 points at 7,321.27, putting it on track for its 14th gain in a row and its 12th straight record closing high.

ITV shares rose 2.6% after Goldman Sachs named the broadcaster as one of a number of possible bid targets in the European media sector.

FTSE 250 company SIG jumped nearly 10% after it reported higher sales.

The building materials firm said like-for-like group sales increased by 0.3% last year, adding that full-year profits were on track to meet its forecast range of £75m-£80m.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2186, and edged 0.1% higher against the euro to €1.1470.