Work-life balance 'increasingly stressful for fathers'

Firms are not helping working fathers enough to take a more active role in childcare, according to a work-life balance charity.

Although 70% of fathers can work flexibly, half are finding striking a work-life balance increasingly stressful, Working Families said.

Bosses should let parents work flexibly, an employers group agreed.

On Monday, MPs are opening an inquiry into whether fathers are losing out in the workplace.

Under pressure

The Working Families report found that a third of fathers regularly felt burnt out, and one in five were working extra hours.

Nearly half would like a less stressful job so they can better balance work and family life, and more than a third would be willing to take a pay cut to do this.

This presents the risk of creating a "fatherhood penalty", where fathers are willing to follow a career that is below their skill set and reduce their earnings, the charity said.

It would be similar to the "motherhood penalty", which gender equality charity, the Fawcett Society, identified as being one of the core causes of the disparity in pay between men and women.

"To prevent a 'fatherhood penalty' emerging in the UK - and to help tackle the motherhood penalty - employers need to ensure that work is designed in a way that helps women and men find a good work-life fit," said Sarah Jackson, chief executive of Working Families.

'Evolving trends'

Employers' organisation, the Institute of Directors (IoD), agreed with the charity, saying bosses should design jobs that let both men and women work flexibly.

Seamus Nevin, head of employment and skills policy at the IoD, said government should also reform shared parental leave, which is "far from perfect and offers fathers no individual personal entitlement to time off with their baby".

"The benefits, to individual families as well as companies and the overall economy, of sharing parental responsibilities equally between mothers and fathers are clear," Mr Nevin said.

"The number of stay-at-home fathers has almost doubled since the mid-1990s. However, it's still the case that women are far more likely to take the lion's share of parental responsibilities.

"The willingness of more men to take an active role in parenting is very positive, but unfortunately government legislation and employment practices have not always kept up with evolving trends and needs," Mr Nevin added.

On Monday, MPs in the Women and Equalities Committee are launching a new inquiry into fathers in the workplace.

Committee chair Maria Miller said that investing in policies to let men and women share childcare "will reap financial benefits as well as reducing the gender pay gap".

"Many fathers want to take a more active role in caring for their children," she said.

"Clearly more needs to be done. We are keen to hear views from individuals as well as organisations about the changes which they would like to see."