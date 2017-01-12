Tata Sons names Natarajan Chandrasekaran new chairman

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Natarajan Chandrasekaran is currently head of Tata Consultancy Services

Indian industrial giant Tata Sons has named a new chairman after the previous incumbent was ousted sparking a bitter management feud.

The role will be taken by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who is currently chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services.

He will replace Cyrus Mistry, who was suddenly removed from the post in October 2016, in February.

Mr Mistry resigned from all boards in December having led the conglomerate for four years.

Tata Sons is the holding company for a business empire ranging from Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel to aviation and salt pans.

IT outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is India's most-valuable company with a market capitalisation of $67bn (£55bn).

Mr Chandrasekaran started as TCS chief executive in 2009, having joined Tata in 1987. The board described him as a "Tata lifer".

He will take over as the executive chairman from 21 February, having been unanimously recommended for the role by the selection committee, the company said in a statement.