Radio Times owner bought by German media group Hubert Burda

Image copyright PA

The publisher of the Radio Times and Top Gear magazine, Immediate Media, has been bought by German company Hubert Burda Media.

Hubert Burda, which bought the group from UK private equity firm Exponent, said they had agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.

The BBC started publishing the Radio Times in 1923 and owned it until 2011.

At its peak it had nine million readers a week. It now has just 660,000, but is still the UK's best-selling guide.

As a result of the deal, Burda will also own BBC titles including BBC Good Food, BBC History and BBC Gardeners' World.

Burda, based in Munich, describes itself as a family enterprise with a history spanning 100 years.

It has 540 brands worldwide. In the UK, its existing titles include YourHome and Wedding.