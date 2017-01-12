US 'car tsar' Steve Rattner: Obama deserves high marks

"Car tsar" Steve Rattner, former head of President Obama's Automotive Task Force, says the outgoing chief deserves "pretty high marks" for his economic policy.

Bailing out a struggling car industry in 2009 prevented the loss of "at least a million jobs", says Mr Rattner, and possibly saved the Ford motor company.

"On balance you have to give the president a lot of credit for the economic recovery that we've had since the spring of 2009," he tells the BBC's Michelle Fleury.