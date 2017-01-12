FTSE 100 dips despite strong retail updates

Image copyright AFP

The UK market slipped back despite a number of mostly positive Christmas trading updates from retailers.

After closing at its 10th record high in a row on Wednesday, the FTSE 100 was down 5.51 points at 7,284.98 by midday.

Tesco's shares fell 2.3%, despite the UK's largest supermarket reporting a 0.7% rise in UK like-for-like sales over Christmas.

Primark owner Associated British Foods was another company on the back foot, with its shares down 3.6%.

Total sales at Primark rose 11%, with like-for-like sales "good". However, it said like-for-like sales were down in Germany and the Netherlands.

Investors welcomed news of better-than-expected sales at Marks and Spencer in its clothing division, sending the High Street giant's shares up 1.1%.

Underlying sales in the clothing and homeware division rose 2.3% - well above analysts' expectations for about 0.5%.

In the FTSE 250, shares in JD Sports jumped 8.5% after it reported a strong increase in sales and raised its full-year profit forecast.

On the currency markets, sterling rose against the dollar as the US currency weakened following a news conference from US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.

The dollar fell after Mr Trump failed to give any further detail on his economic plans. The pound was trading 0.6% higher against the dollar at $1.2279, but slipped 0.1% against the euro to €1.1526.