FTSE 100 dips despite strong retail updates
- 12 January 2017
- From the section Business
The UK market slipped back despite a number of mostly positive Christmas trading updates from retailers.
After closing at its 10th record high in a row on Wednesday, the FTSE 100 was down 5.51 points at 7,284.98 by midday.
Tesco's shares fell 2.3%, despite the UK's largest supermarket reporting a 0.7% rise in UK like-for-like sales over Christmas.
Primark owner Associated British Foods was another company on the back foot, with its shares down 3.6%.
Total sales at Primark rose 11%, with like-for-like sales "good". However, it said like-for-like sales were down in Germany and the Netherlands.
Investors welcomed news of better-than-expected sales at Marks and Spencer in its clothing division, sending the High Street giant's shares up 1.1%.
Underlying sales in the clothing and homeware division rose 2.3% - well above analysts' expectations for about 0.5%.
In the FTSE 250, shares in JD Sports jumped 8.5% after it reported a strong increase in sales and raised its full-year profit forecast.
On the currency markets, sterling rose against the dollar as the US currency weakened following a news conference from US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.
The dollar fell after Mr Trump failed to give any further detail on his economic plans. The pound was trading 0.6% higher against the dollar at $1.2279, but slipped 0.1% against the euro to €1.1526.